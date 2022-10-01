Lewandowski leads Barça at Mallorca; Atlético tops Sevilla

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has scored again to lead Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Mallorca as the Poland striker continues destroying defenses in his arrival to Spanish league. His 20th-minute goal took Lewandowski’s league-leading tally to nine goals and 12 overall counting Champions League. He has scored in six straight rounds after only failing to score in the league opener. Barcelona took the league lead at one point ahead of Real Madrid. Barcelona visits Inter Milan next in the Champions League. Atlético Madrid has also won at Sevilla 2-0 to add more pressure on beleaguered coach Julen Lopetegui. Sevilla has only one win in nine games across all competitions.

