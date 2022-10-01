Stonehill wins in its NEC debut, 24-20 over Duquesne

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Ashur Carraha threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Corbett on the first play of the fourth quarter and Stonehill made its Northeast Conference game a success with a 24-20 win over Duquesne. The game was first in the NEC for the Skyhawks, who are in their first year transitioning from Division II to the FCS. The Dukes took a 17-10 lead on Abdul Janneh’s 26-yard touchdown reception from Joe Mischler in the final minute of the first half. Carraha threw an 8-yard score to Will Diamantis before the Dukes took a 20-17 lead late in the third quarter.

