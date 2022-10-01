Trossard hat trick helps Brighton draw at Liverpool 3-3

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Leandro Trossard completed his hat trick with an 83rd-minute equalizer to earn Brighton a 3-3 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League. It marked an entertaining start to Roberto De Zerbi’s time in charge of the team from England’s south coast. Trossard scored in the fourth and 17th minutes to put Brighton 2-0 up. Liverpool hit back through a double from Roberto Firmino and an own-goal by Adam Webster. Brighton claimed a point when substitute Kaoru Mitoma crossed from the left, Virgil van Dijk missed a clearance and Trossard steered home a finish that goalkeeper Alisson Becker could only palm onto the crossbar and into the net.

