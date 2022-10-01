Williams rushes for 5 TDs, No. 3 OSU beats Rutgers 49-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Miyan Williams carried the load for No. 3 Ohio State, rushing for a career-high 189 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes beat Rutgers 49-10. Williams got the opportunity for a career-high 21 carries when TreVeyon Henderson became a late scratch. Williams, a third-year back, exploded for a 70-yard TD romp in the third quarter and also had four short scoring plunges. A 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter, his fifth of the game, tied an Ohio State record. He was the first back to rush for five touchdowns in a game since Keith Byars did it in 1984.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.