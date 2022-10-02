4th-down stop, last-second kick lift Bills past Ravens 23-20

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a 21-yard field goal on the game’s final play, and Josh Allen rallied the Buffalo Bills from a 17-point deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. With the score tied at 20 in the final quarter, the Ravens decided to go for it on fourth down from the Buffalo 2-yard line. Lamar Jackson threw a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Jordan Poyer with 4:09 remaining. It was a disastrous result for the Ravens because it meant the Bills weren’t pinned deep like they would have been following an incompletion. Josh Allen calmly guided Buffalo into range for the final kick.

