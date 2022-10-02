Agada scores, Pulskamp stops 2 shots in Sporting KC victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — William Agada scored an all-important goal while John Pulskamp stopped two shots as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 victory Sunday over the Seattle Sounders.

Agada’s game-winner came in the 41st minute with an assist from Daniel Salloi.

Sporting KC (11-15-7) outshot the Sounders (12-17-4) 16-10, with 11 shots on goal to two for the Sounders.

Pulskamp saved both of the shots he faced for Sporting KC. Stefan Frei saved 10 of the 11 shots he faced for the Sounders.

Both teams next play Sunday. Sporting KC visits Dallas and the Sounders host the San Jose Earthquakes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.