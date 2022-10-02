Alpinista overcomes heavy ground to win l’Arc de Triomphe

PARIS (AP) — Alpinista made light work of the rain and heavy ground to narrowly win the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Jockey Luke Morris attacked heading into the last furlong and the 5-year-old mare just held off Vadeni and last year’s 80-1 winner Torquator Tasso. Morris felt the conditions would have made it harder but said “the race went very smoothly.” Alpinista was among the pre-race favorites but owner Mark Prescott was still feeling tense in the closing stages. It was not yet clear if Alpinista will next race at the Breeders’ Cup or the Japan Cup next month.

