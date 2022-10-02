AP source: Heat, Herro agree on 4-year, $130 million deal
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat have agreed on a four-year contract extension that a person with knowledge of the details says could be worth $130 million. The deal has $120 million in guaranteed salary and another $10 million in incentives, the person tells The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the financial details were not made public. It answers one of the big questions Miami had entering the season, that being would the Heat let the reigning NBA sixth man of the year go into this season without an extension or not.