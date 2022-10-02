Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10. Rush also had a TD toss to CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter. The three Rush-led victories this season for the Cowboys have been since Prescott fractured a thumb in the opener. The Commanders lost a third consecutive game in Carson Wentz’s reunion with an old division rival from his days as the No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia.