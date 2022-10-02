Backup QB Rush wins again as Cowboys beat Commanders 25-10

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Washington Commanders 25-10. Rush also had a TD toss to CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter. The three Rush-led victories this season for the Cowboys have been since Prescott fractured a thumb in the opener. The Commanders lost a third consecutive game in Carson Wentz’s reunion with an old division rival from his days as the No. 2 overall pick by Philadelphia.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.