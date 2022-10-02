Bears don’t capitalize on chances in falling to Giants 20-12

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Bears had chance to win for the third time in four games under new coach Matt Eberflus, until they did everything possible to prevent it. Chicago settled for four field goals, including three inside the red zone, gave up 262 yards rushing and lost two fumbles, including one on a punt with 2:01 to play in dropping a 20-12 decision to the New York Giants on Sunday. The story has been the same for the Bears (2-2) all season. The defense has played well enough to but the offense led by Justin Fields has averaged 16 points.

