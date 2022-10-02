Bears kicker Santos inactive against New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos is inactive for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants because of personal reasons. Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday for undisclosed reasons. The Bears signed kicker Michael Badgley to the practice squad and then promoted him to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s game. Santos had made all four of his field goals attempts this season, including a game-winning 30-yarder against Houston Texans last Sunday.

