Bieber tunes up for playoffs, Guardians top Royals 7-5

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber tuned up for his start in Game 1 of the wild-card series, Josh Naylor and rookie Will Brennan hit three-run homers in the second inning and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 7-5 on Sunday. Bieber allowed two runs in five innings in his final start of the regular season. Josh Naylor played first base and batted cleanup, one spot ahead of his brother Bo, who was the designated hitter. Brennan also tripled in the first. Royals catcher Salvador Perez wasn’t in the lineup after feeling soreness in his left thumb during Saturday’s game.

