Broncos’ offense hurt by awful 3rd quarter in loss to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn’t enough to overcome numerous mistakes by Denver’s offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Wilson threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns. But Denver had a dreadful third quarter, running 11 offensive plays for 7 yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts. The Broncos were 3 for 11 on third down. Denver also wasted three opportunities with good field position.

