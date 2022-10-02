Browns missing starting DEs Cowney, Garrett against Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without both starting defensive ends against the Atlanta Falcons after listing Jadeveon Clowney as inactive. Clowney will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury. He didn’t practice this week and had been listed as questionable. On Saturday, the Browns ruled out Myles Garrett, giving him more time to recover from multiple injuries suffered in a one-car accident on Monday. Garrett hurt his shoulder, biceps, had cuts and bruises, and broke a blood vessel in his left eye when his car flipped several times. Rookie Alex Wright and Isaac Rochell are expected to start at defensive end.

