Caleb Williams runs, passes No. 6 USC past Arizona St. 42-25

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California remained unbeaten in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State. Caleb Williams passed for 348 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score while marching the Trojans up and down the field for 485 total yards. Mario Williams, Malcolm Epps and Kyron Hudson caught TD passes from Caleb Williams, who returned to elite form after struggling last weekend. Emory Jones passed for 243 yards and Xazavian Valladay rushed for two touchdowns for the Sun Devils, who gave an encouraging effort in their second game under interim head coach Shaun Aguano.

