ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds. The slugger has 23 homers in what he says will be his last season.

