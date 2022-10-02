Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson received a standing ovation from Eagles fans in his first game back since he was fired by the team. Pederson led the Eagles to the Super Bowl championship in the 2017 season. Pederson went 42-37-1 in five seasons with the Eagles. He guided the Eagles to two division championships and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020. Pederson was fired less than three years after that Super Bowl win. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jalen Hurts all thanked Pederson for what he did for them in Philadelphia.