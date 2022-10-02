Ekeler scores 3 touchdowns, Chargers hold off Texans 34-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler scored three times as the Los Angeles Chargers built a big early lead and held on for a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans. Houston scored 17 straight points to get within three with about 8 1/2 minutes left. The Chargers then put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a 14-yard reception by Ekeler. Los Angeles snapped a two-game skid and evened its record at 2-2. The Texans are still winless under first-year coach Lovie Smith, falling to 0-3-1.

