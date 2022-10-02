F1: Heavy rain delays start of Singapore Grand Prix

SINGAPORE (AP) — The start of the Singapore Grand Prix has been delayed by more than one hour to clear water off the Formula One track following heavy rainfall. The 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) start time was pushed back with the formation lap set to start at 9:05 p.m. (1305 GMT) local time. F1 said a full start procedure was expected, rather than starting behind a safety car. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was starting from pole position with runaway championship leader Max Verstappen going from eighth place after a team blunder in qualifying cost him pole. He needed to win the race and finish 22 points ahead of Leclerc to be crowned world champion for a second straight season.

