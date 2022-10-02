Man City brings United down to earth with 6-3 rout in derby
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Sports Writer
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat tricks as Erik ten Hag was humiliated in his first Manchester derby. Manchester City destroyed rival Manchester United 6-3 at the Etihad and moved to within a point of Premier League leader Arsenal. It was Haaland’s third hat trick of the season and his third in successive home league games. Ten Hag becomes the sixth United manager since Alex Ferguson’s retirement to lose his first derby but had a heavier defeat than either David Moyes or Ralf Rangnick, who both lost by margins of 4-1.