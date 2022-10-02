No. 5 Clemson’s path to perfection, ACC title gets clearer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — No. 5 Clemson has a much clearer path to a perfect season and an Atlantic Coast Conference title. The Tigers completed a sweep of ranked ACC opponents in Wake Forest and North Carolina State to take control of the Atlantic Division. Clemson played its most complete game of the season with both sides of the ball bottling up Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary and holding N.C. State to its fewest points this season in a 30-20 victory. Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry believes the team is finding its footing and playing complementary football.

