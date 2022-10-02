Patriots’ Zappe competes but falls short in unexpected debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut came quite a bit earlier than anticipated. The rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky began the season as New England’s third-string quarterback. But he was pressed into duty at Green Bay because of injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. Zappe didn’t put up big numbers but managed to go toe-to-toe with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers before the Patriots finally fell 27-24 to the Packers on Mason Crosby’s 31-yard field goal in the closing seconds of overtime.

