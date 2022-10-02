Tom Brady gets Bucs offense going, defense struggles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady looked more like himself, carrying Tampa Bay’s offense with his arm. Only problem for the Buccaneers was the defense couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City’s offense. The Chiefs scored touchdowns on four of the first five possessions and didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter in a 41-31 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday night. They also had a pair of short TD drives, starting from Tampa’s 21 after Rachaad White fumbled the opening kickoff, and from Tampa’s 20 after Brady was strip-sacked in the second quarter. The bright spot for the Buccaneers (2-2) was Brady and the offense finally got going after totaling three TDs in the first three games.

