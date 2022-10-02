Wolverhampton fires Bruno Lage after poor start to season

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Bruno Lage has been fired by Wolverhampton after just one win for his team in the Premier League this season. A 2-0 defeat at West Ham on Saturday left Wolves in the relegation zone and continued an alarming run of form. Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said the decision was taken with “much sadness.” Lage’s team has picked up just six points from eight games this season and is 18th in the standings. The 46-year-old Portuguese succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo at Molineux in June 2021 and led Wolves to 10th place in his first season at the club. Steve Davis and James Collins will take charge of training ahead of Wolves’ next game against Chelsea.

