AP Interview: Ryder Cup director concerned for Italian fans

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The biggest team event in golf is coming to Italy and the Ryder Cup’s organizing committee is concerned that the locals might miss the party. About 90% of the tickets sold so far for the 2023 contest between the United States and Europe at the Marco Simone club outside Rome have gone to foreigners. Local organizing committee executive director Gian Paolo Montali says “that surprised us a lot.” He adds that he’s afraid “Italians will show up at the last minute and realize what’s going on.” U.S. captain Zach Johnson and Europe counterpart Luke Donald are currently in Rome for the year-to-go festivities.

