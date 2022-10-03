Bucs: TE Brate initially complained of shoulder discomfort

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles says tight end Cameron Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion after initially complaining about shoulder discomfort following a collision with a teammate during the first half of the Buccaneers’ 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Bowles said Monday that Brate was checked out three times before being allowed to re-enter Sunday night’s game. Brate was shaken up after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while being tackled. The tight end remained on the ground for a few seconds, stood up and jogged to the sideline under his own power. Bowles said Brate didn’t complain about having concussion symptoms until halftime and was held out the remainder of the game.

