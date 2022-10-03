Cedric Tillman had surgery to speed recovery for No. 8 Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said Monday that Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman had surgery to speed up recovery from an injury. Tillman hurt his left ankle in Tennessee’s rout of Akron and did not play in the Vols’ win over Florida on Sept. 24. The eighth-ranked Vols visit No. 25 LSU on Saturday in a Southeastern Conference game. Heupel says they will see how Tillman is doing. The receiver was limited but moved around a bit Monday. Heupel also said starting cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the rest of the season after having surgery for an upper-body injury.

