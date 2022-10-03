French NOC boss starts lawsuit over ‘psychological violence’

PARIS (AP) — The president of the French Olympic Committee has started legal action against the body’s former secretary general. Since the committee removed secretary general Didier Seminet last month, president Brigitte Henriques has started suing him for “psychological violence.” The committee confirmed Henriques began the legal action but declined to make further comments about the case when contacted by The Associated Press on Monday. Seminet and Henriques were reportedly at odds for months. Their tense professional relationship was brought to an end in September when the committee board voted to dismiss Seminet from his position on the proposal of Henriques.

