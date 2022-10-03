Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge remained at 61 home runs with three games remaining, and Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York’s bullpen in the Yankees’ 3-1 win. Judge went 1 for 4 with a checked-swing infield single, a groundout, a strikeout and a liner into a double play. He is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since his 61st homer Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris’ American League record. That is his only homer in 12 games. The Yankees and Rangers play a day-night doubleheader.

