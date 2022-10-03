No. 2 Georgia’s defense looking to reclaim championship form

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Back-to-back unimpressive wins over Kent State and Missouri did more than knock Georgia from the top spot in the AP Top 25. Giving up 22 points in each of the two games also put at least a temporary end to talk that No. 2 Georgia’s defense can match the standard set by last season’s national championship team. Georgia will look for a stronger showing in this week’s game against Auburn. Georgia trailed most of the game before rallying late to beat Missouri 26-22 on Saturday. Suddenly, the Bulldogs appear to be in danger of losing their championship swag.

