Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:18 PM

Pujols hits 703rd HR to pass Babe for 2nd in RBI; Cards lose

KTVZ

By JOHN PERROTTO
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run. The 42-year-old slugger connected off right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth. It was Pujols’ 35th career home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark. The drive gave him 2,216 RBIs, passing Ruth on the all-time list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content