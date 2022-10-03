Texas and Oklahoma enter rivalry week with QB questions
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma head into their annual rivalry with each facing a conundrum at quarterback. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows his big decision revolves around big-armed freshman Quinn Ewers and experienced backup Hudson Card. Ewers has missed three games with a clavicle injury. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables must prepare for the possibility that starter Dillon Gabriel won’t play after a head injury in last week’s loss to TCU. Saturday will be the first time since 1998 that neither team is ranked for their big showdown game.