Titleholder Lyon to face Arsenal, Juventus in Women’s CL

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Titleholder Lyon will play Arsenal, Juventus and Zurich in its Women’s Champions League group after the 16-team draw was made by UEFA. Lyon beat Italian champion Juventus in the quarterfinals last season on its way to an eighth European title in 12 years. English champion Chelsea was grouped with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Vllaznia of Albania. Two-time champion Wolfsburg was drawn with Slavia Prague, St. Pölten and Roma. Games are played from Oct. 19 through Dec. 22 in a schedule that seeks to avoid fixture clashes with the men’s World Cup. All games are broadcast live and free on YouTube.

