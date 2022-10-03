Wimbledon champ Rybakova beats Keys in Ostrava opener

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakova has come from a set down to defeat Madison Keys 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the Agel Open. Rybakova had lost to Keys this year at the French Open and Cincinnati. Among other first-round matches in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava, Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia defeated Zhang Shuai of China 6-3, 6-3. Loval hope Petra Kvitova overcame American Bernanda Pera 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova and Czech Tereza Martincova also advanced.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.