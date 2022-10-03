Wisconsin’s Leonhard gets his shot under tough circumstances

Jim Leonhard would have preferred that it happen under just about any other circumstance. But the former Wisconsin safety and NFL veteran has an opportunity to lead his alma mater’s football program. How long he has this chance could depend on whether he can help Wisconsin salvage a season that’s gone so far off track that it led to former coach Paul Chryst’s exit. Wisconsin fired Chryst and named Leonhard interim head coach after a 34-10 loss to Illinois that dropped the Badgers’ record to 2-3. Leonhard had been Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator since 2017.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.