LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Daniel Batcho led a balanced attack with 12 points as No. 25 Texas Tech beat Northwestern State 73-49 Monday night in the season opener for both teams. Batcho added 10 rebounds for the Red Raiders, who broke open a close game. Kevin Obanor and Kerwin Walton each added nine points for Texas Tech, which shot 24 for 46 from the floor. Northwestern State was led by Isaac Haney’s 16 points. Ja’Monta Black added 12.

