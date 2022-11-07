Boston, No. 1 South Carolina open with 101–31 win over ETSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Aliyah Boston her her 61st career double-double to lead No. 1 South Carolina to a season-opening 101-31 victory over East Tennessee State on Monday night. The defending national champs celebrated their NCAA Tournament title with championship rings and a banner in the arena rafters before tipoff. Then they showed why they’re among the favorites for this year’s NCAA crown. Boston had 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for the Gamecocks.

