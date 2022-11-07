Brown leads Missouri to 97-91 victory over Southern Indiana
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 20 points to lead six players in double figures, and added 14 rebounds and Missouri opened the season under new coach Dennis Gates by holding off Southern Indiana 97-91. Gates picks up his first win at Missouri after a successful three-year run at Cleveland State. The Tigers are coming off a 12-21 record and 11th-place finish in the Southeastern Conference. Brown sank 9 of 14 shots from the floor and grabbed five of the Tigers’ 16 offensive boards. Jelani Simmons made five 3-pointers and scored 23 to lead the Screaming Eagles, who outscored Missouri 60-50 in the second half but got no closer than the final score.