Buffalo pulls away in closing seconds, beats Colgate 88-87

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Zid Powell’s 24 points helped Buffalo defeat Colgate 88-87. Powell added five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Bulls. Curtis Jones scored 15 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Isaiah Adams recorded 13 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance). Tucker Richardson led the way for the Raiders with 23 points, eight assists and two steals. Colgate also got 20 points and seven rebounds from Braeden Smith. In addition, Ryan Moffatt had 15 points and two steals.

