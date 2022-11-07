Cameron’s 18 points lead Abilene Christian over Jackson St.

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Tobias Cameron had 18 points in Abilene Christian’s 65-56 victory over Jackson State. Cameron had six rebounds for the Wildcats. Airion Simmons added 13 points while shooting 6 for 10 and he also had five rebounds. Immanuel Allen had eight points. Ken Evans led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Gabe Watson added 16 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State. In addition, Romelle Mansel had seven points and 14 rebounds.

