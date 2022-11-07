Embiid has double-double in return, 76ers beat Suns 100-88

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing three games with the flu, Georges Niang scored 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting on 3-pointers, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Phoenix Suns 100-88. Tobias Harris added 21 points and Tyrese Maxey had 11 on 4-for-18 shooting from the field to help the 76ers win for the second time in six games. Devin Booker scored 28 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three after winning seven of their first eight games to begin the season. Mikal Bridges had 15 points, and Cameron Payne and DeAndre Ayton each added 14.

