AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 23 points and Iowa State won its fifth straight season opener, cruising past IUPUI, 88-39. The Cyclones, a Sweet 16 team a year ago, debuted five players from the transfer portal and have three freshmen and a walk-on on their roster to start the season. Jlynn Counter scored 16 points and was the lone IUPUI scorer to reach double figures.

