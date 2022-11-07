Jensen scores 30, No. 21 Creighton women top No. 23 SD State
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Creighton pulled away from No. 23 South Dakota State in the only Top 25 matchup on the opening day of the season. Ellie Colbeck drilled a 3-pointer for the Jackrabbits to tie the game at 64 with 6:09 to play but after a two-minute scoreless drought Emma Ronsieke made a layup for Creighton and Jensen scored the next seven points for a 73-64 lead heading into the final minute. Creightonmade 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter. Myah Selland scored 22 points to lead South Dakota State