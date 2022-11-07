Jensen scores 30, No. 21 Creighton women top No. 23 SD State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 17 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter and No. 21 Creighton pulled away from No. 23 South Dakota State in the only Top 25 matchup on the opening day of the season. Ellie Colbeck drilled a 3-pointer for the Jackrabbits to tie the game at 64 with 6:09 to play but after a two-minute scoreless drought Emma Ronsieke made a layup for Creighton and Jensen scored the next seven points for a 73-64 lead heading into the final minute. Creightonmade 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter. Myah Selland scored 22 points to lead South Dakota State

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.