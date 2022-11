MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points off of the bench to help lead Saint Mary’s over Oral Roberts 78-70 in a season opener. Mitchell Saxen scored 16 points and Logan Johnson finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Max Abmas had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Golden Eagles. Kareem Thompson added 13 points and Connor Vanover recorded 11 points.

