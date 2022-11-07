Miles’ late 3 gets No. 14 TCU past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 73-72

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles hit a 3-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to finally put No. 14 TCU ahead to stay in a 73-72 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Golden Lions had an early 20-point lead in the season opener for both teams. Miles, the preseason Big 12 player of the year, hit from deep beyond the top of the key for a 71-68 lead. He finished with 15 points. Pine Bluff had one more shot, but Trejon Ware’s baseline jumper ricocheted off the side of the rim as the buzzer sounded. Emanuel Miller had 15 of his 19 points in the second half for the Horned Frogs. Shaun Doss had 25 points with four of Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s 13 3-pointers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.