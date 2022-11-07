MLB GMs weigh bigger bets in Las Vegas than those at tables

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the hallways and meeting rooms of Resorts World, baseball general managers are starting to weigh bigger bets than the wagers placed on tables and machines in the casino downstairs. A free-agent market that will be defined by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts began to take shape when the Mets reached a record deal for a reliever, a $102 million, five-year contract with closer Edwin Díaz subject to a successful physical. Baseball’s major league economic rules are in place through the 2026 season, perhaps leading to a more normally paced free-agent market.

