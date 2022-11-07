Nats, A’s, Pirates have best odds in Dec 6 MLB draft lottery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Major League Baseball’s first amateur draft lottery will take place on Dec. 6 at the winter meetings in San Diego, determining the top six picks next summer. Under the agreement in March ending the 99-day lockout, the lottery includes teams that failed to reach the postseason and didn’t forfeit their first-round pick, such as for signing a qualified free agent. Washington, Oakland and Pittsburgh, which each lost 100 or more games, have the best odds of getting the top pick at 16.5%. The players’ association pushed for the lottery to discourage teams from trying to get the top pick.

