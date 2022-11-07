Newcomer Trammell scores 18, No. 19 SDSU sails past Titans

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Darrion Trammell hit three 3-pointers during a 29-10 run to open the second half and finished with 18 points for No. 19 San Diego State, which beat Cal State Fullerton 80-57 to begin one of the most eagerly anticipated seasons in school history. Fellow newcomer Jaedon LeDee and Lamont Butler scored 11 points apiece and Nathan Mensah had 10 for the Aztecs, who won their 10th straight season opener and their 17th in 18 seasons. Vincent Lee scored 11 and Jalen Harris 10 for the Titans, the defending Big West Conference champions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.