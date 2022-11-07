No. 10 Arkansas routs North Dakota State in opener 76-58

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Ricky Council scored a game-high 22 points and Trevon Brazile added 21 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 10 Arkansas to a 76-58 win over North Dakota State in the season opener for both teams. Council and Brazile scored all 11 of the Razorbacks’ points in an 11-0 run early in the second half that all but put the game away. Devo Davis also scored in double figures for Arkansas, finishing with 18 points. Grant Nelson and Boden Skunberg each scored 17 points for North Dakota State.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.