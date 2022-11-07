No. 7 Duke tops Jacksonville to open Scheyer’s tenure

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored 16 first-half points to help seventh-ranked Duke open Jon Scheyer’s coaching tenure with a 71-44 win against Jacksonville on Monday night. Freshman Mark Mitchell had a team-high 18 points for the Blue Devils Duke used a 25-4 run spanning halftime to blow this game open. The Blue Devils led by 16 at halftime and pushed that margin to 25 points by midway through the second half. The 35-year-old Scheyer has taken over for retired Hall of Fame mentor Mike Krzyzewski. Mike Marsh scored 15 points to lead the Dolphins, who were picked to finish second in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

